U.S. Trade Representative Launches New Investigations Amid Supreme Court Ruling

U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer announced on Friday that his office would initiate a series of new investigations as part of Section 301 under the Trade Act of 1974. These investigations will target major trading partners, with a focus on areas like pharmaceutical product pricing.

Greer assured the public that all trade agreements negotiated by President Donald Trump would continue despite the Supreme Court's recent decision to abolish tariffs ranging from 10% to 50%, previously enacted under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.

The proposed investigations will examine critical concerns, including industrial excess capacity, forced labor, pharmaceutical pricing practices, and a potential bias against U.S. technology companies and digital goods.