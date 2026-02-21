U.S. Supreme Court Blocks Trump's Tariff Plans

The United States Supreme Court delivered a significant blow to President Donald Trump by ruling that he cannot unilaterally set tariffs on imports, igniting a fiery response from the president. He promptly imposed a new 10% tariff on all imports, fueling ongoing trade tensions.

While the court's 6-3 decision challenges the trade leverage Trump and his team have exercised, it momentarily boosted U.S. stock indexes. However, market analysts warned that Trump's unpredictable responses could lead to further global economic instability.

Trump's imposition of a temporary 10% tariff cites the Trade Act of 1974 but may face legal challenges. Critics claim his persistent tariff maneuvers add to uncertainty in the global economic landscape, stalling progress in international negotiations.

