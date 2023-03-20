Zuber Shaikh all set to tickle funny bones with upcoming webseries "Pop Kaun" on Disney Hotstar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 20 (ANI/ATK): Zuber Shaikh, a well-known face in the Indian entertainment industry, is all set to make his debut on Disney Hotstar with his upcoming web series titled "Pop Kaun". The series, directed by Farhad Samji, is set to release on March 17th and has already garnered a lot of attention from audiences and critics alike. Zuber Shaikh, who has previously worked on TV shows like "Comedy Supartar" on SAB TV and teleserials like "Bahu Hamari Rajnikant", is a popular name in the world of comedy. He has also made a mark on digital platforms like YouTube and Instagram, where he has worked with 11 influencers for live shows on their channels and has performed with big celebrities.

In "Comedy Superstar", Zuber received the full support of Farhad Samji, which helped him take his comedy skills to the next level. Every comedian dreams of performing with the legendary Johnny Lever - hailed as the Sachin Tendulkar of comedy, and Zuber's long-cherished dream came true when he shared the screen with him. Zuber has also had the opportunity to spend time with comedy legends like Satish Kaushik, who unfortunately is no longer with us. Throughout his career, Zuber has learned from every comedy actor he has worked with, including legends like Johnny Lever and Rajpal Yadav. With "Pop Kaun", Zuber Shaikh is ready to take the digital world by storm. The series promises to be a hilarious and entertaining watch, and audiences can't wait to see what Zuber has in store for them.

Zuber Shaikh's upcoming web series "Pop Kaun" is expected to be a major hit on Disney Hotstar. His talent and hard work have earned him the respect and admiration of the Indian entertainment industry, and his fans are eagerly awaiting his upcoming project.

