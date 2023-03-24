Maha: Couple, 3-month-old baby run over by express train
A couple and their 3-month-old baby were run over by an express train in Maharashtra's Palghar district in the early hours of Friday, an official said. The three were killed around 00.30 hours near Virar railway station, about 65 km from Mumbai, said the official from Vasai Road railway police station. The deceased persons have been identified as Ajit Patel (28), Seema Patel (26) and their child Aryan and their bodies have been sent for post-mortem, said the official. Police are trying to find out why the family was on the tracks at the time, he said.
