Left Menu

Modi likely to flag off NE's first Vande Bharat on Apr 14

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to flag off the first Vande Bharat Express of northeast, connecting Guwahati and New Jalpaiguri, on April 14, a senior official said on Friday.The Northeast Frontier Railway NFR has already begun preparatory work for the grand launch of the fastest train of India in this region.Yes, it is true that Vande Bharat Express will be launched soon in the northeast.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 24-03-2023 14:18 IST | Created: 24-03-2023 14:17 IST
Modi likely to flag off NE's first Vande Bharat on Apr 14
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to flag off the first Vande Bharat Express of northeast, connecting Guwahati and New Jalpaiguri, on April 14, a senior official said on Friday.

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has already begun preparatory work for the grand launch of the fastest train of India in this region.

''Yes, it is true that Vande Bharat Express will be launched soon in the northeast. We are targeting April 14 to launch this special train when the Prime Minister will be visiting Guwahati,'' the official told PTI on condition of anonymity.

Modi is scheduled to visit Guwahati on April 14 to witness a Bihu performance by 11,140 dancers and drummers, in their attempt to register it as the 'largest recital of the folk dance form' in Guinness World Records.

According to the official, he may also flag off the new service during his visit to the state.

The NFR, at present, runs Vande Bharat Express only between Howrah and New Jalpaiguri, both in West Bengal.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had on March 6 said the prestigious Vande Bharat Express will reach Rangpo in Sikkim by December, 2024.

The Vande Bharat Express has a maximum commercial speed of 160 km per hour. The speed exceeded 180 km per hour during testing. As most Indian tracks are not capable of supporting such high speeds, the train is operated at a maximum speed of 130 km per hour.

An NFR official said that the new Guwahati-New Jalpaiguri train will be able to run at a maximum speed of 110 km per hour.

''The speed taken by a train depends on the rolling stock capacity, which is very high in Vande Bharat Express, and the track capacity,'' he said.

Notably, Rajdhani Express and Shatabdi Express, too, run at a maximum speed of 110 km per hour in the northeast, he added.

In a letter issued on March 17, NFR Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer Jyotindra Digi had asked departments concerned to prepare various allied services for smooth running of the Vande Bharat Express.

''...Vande Bharat Train set is likely to be inaugurated for service between GHY (Guwahati) and NJP (New Jalpaiguri) in first week of April or latest by 2nd week of April, 2023,'' he said in the letter, which was accessed by PTI.

Digi asked the mechanical department to have trained manpower at Guwahati and New Jalpaiguri coaching depots, arrange maintenance spare parts, keep ready the on-board housekeeping service (OBHS) (most likely from Guwahati).

He also issued instructions to the electrical department to form a crew of trained personnel to run the trains.

Earlier this month, a parliamentary standing committee on Railways had raised concern over the pace of production of Vande Bharat trains and said that only eight rakes have been manufactured thus far in 2022-23, against the target of 35 for the year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC; US FDA declines to approve AbbVie's Parkinson's disease therapy and more

Health News Roundup: China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC; ...

 Global
2
Beethoven's genome map reveals clues about his health, death and family history

Beethoven's genome map reveals clues about his health, death and family hist...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Locks of hair compose a symphony of genetic information on Beethoven; Relativity's debut rocket launch proves durability, fails in space and more

Science News Roundup: Locks of hair compose a symphony of genetic informatio...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve AbbVie's Parkinson's disease therapy; China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve AbbVie's Parkinson's disease...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health: Tips for a Healthier Online Life

The Ultimate Showdown: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic vs Bard vs Ernie

The Metaverse and the Evolution of Social Media

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023