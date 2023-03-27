Left Menu

Israel parliament approves 2023-2024 state budget in preliminary vote

Reuters | Updated: 27-03-2023 21:27 IST | Created: 27-03-2023 21:27 IST
Israel's parliament gave initial approval to the state's 2023-2024 budget on Monday in a key test of the governing coalition amid a battle over the government's flagship judicial overhaul plans.

The cabinet last month had approved the budget draft that the Finance Ministry expects will be fully ratified by the end of May. The budget allocates spending of 484.8 billion shekels ($136 billion) this year and 513.7 billion next year.

The budget next heads to parliament's finance committee, where it typically undergoes changes before final votes in the full plenum. (Editing by Emily Rose)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

