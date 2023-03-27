France-Belgium train traffic interrupted, affecting Eurostar, Thalys services

High-speed train traffic between France and Belgium was interrupted on Monday, affecting Eurostar, TGV and Thalys, after a train touched an overhead wire used to provide current, Belgian rail management company Infrabel told Reuters.

High-speed trains travelling through Belgium were being redirected to non-high-speed train tracks for approximately four hours until Infrabel managed to make one of its two high-speed train tracks accessible again, allowing trains to use the track at a normal pace except around the area where the accident happened. Infrabel could not confirm when the two high-speed tracks can be used by trains at full speed again over the entire line.

Thalys said several trains scheduled for Monday afternoon had been cancelled due to the interruption. Eurostar said the problem also meant several of its trains were cancelled on Monday.

Both Thalys and Eurostar said customers had been informed about whether their train was affected.

