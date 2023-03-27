Cochin Shipyard to build multi-purpose vessels for German shipping firm

Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL) has bagged the contract to build multi-purpose vessels for the German shipping company HS Schiffahrts. The steel cutting ceremony of six HS Eco freighter 7000 DWT Multi-Purpose Vessels was held at CSL on Monday marking the start of construction of Six Multi-Purpose Vessels for HS Service, Germany on a series of eight vessels for the Germans.

This association with HS Schiffahrts group marked CSL's entry into the European Shortsea shipping market, where these vessels are an integral part of the logistics network from North Sea ports to the south Mediterranean ports. The Ice Class Vessels with an overall length of 110m and breadth of 16.5m are arranged and equipped for the carriage of project cargo, heavy cargo, steel coils, containers, dry cargoes, timber, paper and bulk cargoes etc on worldwide service trade, with a carrying capacity of 7,000 tons. The vessels will be built under DNV Classification with flag of Portugal, meeting all the latest rule requirements.

The steel-cutting ceremony was attended by HS Schiffahrts Gruppe managing directors Heino Schepers and Hans-Bernd, along with CSL Chairman and Managing Director Madhu S Nair and other senior officials of the shipyard. For over twenty years, CSL has been involved in shipbuilding on an international level, having delivered top-quality vessels to various countries such as Norway, the US, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark and the Middle East, according to an official statement.

The company's extensive experience and established track record of constructing high-end offshore support vessels in Western Europe, as well as delivering Zero Emission Autonomous Cargo Ferries to Norway, have made it the preferred choice for customers seeking modern solutions. CSL is not only active in the commercial market, but it also has a presence in defence shipbuilding. Recently, CSL delivered India's first Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (INS Vikrant) and eight Anti-Submarine corvettes for the Indian Navy, which is currently under construction, added the statement. (ANI)

