Canada picks Boeing's P-8A Poseidon to replace fleet of Aurora aircraft

The Canadian government said on Monday it has made a request through the U.S. foreign military sales program for the procurement of 16 Boeing Co P-8A Poseidons to replace its aging fleet of CP-140 Aurora aircraft.

"Following engagements with industry and Canada's closest allies, the government has determined that the P-8A Poseidon is the only currently available aircraft that meets all of the Canadian Multi-Mission Aircraft operational requirements," the government said in a statement.

