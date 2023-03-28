Left Menu

Canada picks Boeing's P-8A Poseidon to replace fleet of Aurora aircraft

Reuters | Updated: 28-03-2023 02:25 IST
The Canadian government said on Monday it has made a request through the U.S. foreign military sales program for the procurement of 16 Boeing Co P-8A Poseidons to replace its aging fleet of CP-140 Aurora aircraft.

"Following engagements with industry and Canada's closest allies, the government has determined that the P-8A Poseidon is the only currently available aircraft that meets all of the Canadian Multi-Mission Aircraft operational requirements," the government said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

