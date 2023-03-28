China says it never compels countries to take its loans
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 28-03-2023 12:55 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 12:54 IST
- Country:
- China
China has never compelled countries to take its loans, or ever attached political strings to such agreements or sought political self-interest, the foreign ministry said on Tuesday.
Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks when responding to a question on a study which shows China spent $240 billion bailing out 22 developing countries between 2008 and 2021 via "Belt & Road" initiatives.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- the foreign ministry
- Belt & Road
- China
- Mao Ning
Advertisement