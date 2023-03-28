Pirates board Danish-owned ship in Gulf of Guinea

Pirates on Saturday attacked and boarded a Danish-owned ship in the Gulf of Guinea, shipping company Monjasa said on Tuesday.

All 16 crew members sought refuge in a safe room onboard the Monjasa Reformer vessel, a spokesperson for the shipping company said. The Liberian-flagged oil and chemical tanker, which was sitting idle, was attacked about 140 nautical miles west of the Republic of Congo's Port Pointe-Noire.

All communications channels with the vessel are currently down, the spokesperson said. The vessel is operated by Dubai-based Montec Ship Management, which is owned by Monjasa.

