Five killed in road accident in UP's Hardoi

Five people were killed and four injured in a collision between an autorickshaw and a car on the Lucknow-Hardoi Highway, police said on Tuesday.

While the five victims died on the spot, the injured were rushed to a hospital where their condition is stated to be stable, they said.

Both the vehicles were at speed when the accident occurred in the Dehat area, the police added. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and attempts are on to identify the victims, Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)