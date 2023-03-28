Left Menu

IAF's 'Kargil Courier' airlifted over 3,000 stranded passengers this winter

PTI | Kargil/Jammu | Updated: 28-03-2023 15:53 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 15:53 IST
IAF's 'Kargil Courier' airlifted over 3,000 stranded passengers this winter
The Indian Air Force's 'Kargil Courier' service airlifted over 3,000 stranded passengers during the closure of the 434-kilometre-long Srinagar-Leh National Highway this winter, an official said on Tuesday.

The 'Kargil Courier' service started from January 18. In all, 3,228 passengers availed the services of the AN-32 and the IL-76 aircraft provided by the Indian Air Force for the residents of Ladakh, the official said.

Among them, 39 passengers were airlifted from Jammu to Kargil in an AN-32 sortie on Tuesday, he said.

While the AN-32 aircraft operated between Kargil and the twin capitals of Jammu and Srinagar, IL-76 sorties were arranged between Srinagar-Leh and Jammu-Leh for stranded passengers, the official said.

In addition, several hundred stranded passengers were airlifted from Chandigarh to Leh in the IL-76 aircraft on the personal intervention of Ladakh Lt Governor Brig (Retd) BD Mishra, he added.

