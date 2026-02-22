Dazzling Spectacle: Indian Air Force's Thrilling Aerobatics Over Jal Mahal

The Indian Air Force captivated audiences with a breathtaking air show over Jal Mahal on Sunday. The impressive display featured the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team and the Sarang Helicopter Display, with three pilots hailing from Jaipur. Nine Surya Kiran jets and six Sarang helicopters painted the sky with the tricolour, creating an awe-inspiring spectacle witnessed by numerous dignitaries, including Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and Governor Haribhau Bagde.

Air Marshal Tejinder Singh, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, South Western Air Command, spoke to ANI about the event, highlighting the excellent arrangements made by the state administration and the police. Singh praised the large turnout, noting the vibrant atmosphere due to it being a holiday.

Singh elaborated on the aerobatic stunts, describing the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team's use of Hawk aircraft, capable of tactical maneuvers, and the Sarang Helicopter Display's unique formation aerobatics. The event underscored the IAF's commitment to safety and meticulous preparation, as well as their aim to engage diverse audiences nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)