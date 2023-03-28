Allstate India named one of India's 40 Best Workplaces in Health and Wellness 2022 by Great Place to Work Institute

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], March 28 (ANI/PRNewswire): Allstate India has been named one of India's 40 Best Workplaces in Health and Wellness 2022 by the Great Place To Work® Institute. Allstate India was recognized in this category for a thriving, positive work environment which encourages employee health and wellness. Great Place To Work® evaluates corporate/employee wellness programs and workplace culture as part of the recognition. "Our wellness programs are backed by diligent research and designed with great care to ensure that our employees have the right resources and support they need to maintain a healthy work-life balance," said Monarch Limaye, Allstate India's Chief Human Resources Officer.

Allstate India's wellness programs, flexible work hours, and remote work options provide a great work experience. Employees receive great benefits through Allflex, the new employee insurance program, which provides extended benefits like dental plans, psychiatric ailment cover, pet insurance, etc. Other programs like mental health support sessions, nutrition and wellness consultations, 18 months of care for expecting and new mothers, return to work support, and a flexible leave policy all contribute to a better work-life balance. For the 2nd consecutive year, Allstate India also received high Trust Index scores in the Great Place To Work certification survey, considered the gold standard in identifying and recognizing Great Workplace Cultures.

Great Place To Work® Institute partners with over 1,400 organizations annually across more than 22 industries in India to help them establish High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures™ that can deliver sustained business results. The Allstate Corporation is one of the largest publicly held insurance providers in the United States. Ranked No. 66 in the 2022 Fortune 500 list of the largest United States corporations by total revenue, The Allstate Corporation owns and operates 18 companies in the United States, Canada, Northern Ireland, and India.

Allstate India Private Limited, also known as Allstate India, is a subsidiary of The Allstate Corporation. The India talent center was set up in 2012 and operates under the corporation's Good Hands promise. As it innovates operations and technology, Allstate India has evolved beyond its technology functions to be the critical strategic business services arm of the corporation. With offices in Bengaluru and Pune, the company offers expertise to the parent organization's business areas including technology and innovation, accounting and imaging services, policy administration, transformation solution design and support services, transformation of property liability service design, global operations and integration, and training and transition. This story has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

