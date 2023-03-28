Left Menu

Two coaches of empty train derail at Puri station, services affected

Two coaches of an empty train derailed at the Puri station yard on Tuesday, affecting services, officials said.Services to and from Puri will be slightly delayed in view of the accident, they said.The 18418 Gunupur-Puri Express derailed around 3.30 pm while the train was being moved for berthing.

PTI | Puri | Updated: 28-03-2023 21:39 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 21:39 IST
Services to and from Puri will be slightly delayed in view of the accident, they said.

The 18418 Gunupur-Puri Express derailed around 3.30 pm while the train was being moved for berthing. As a result of the derailment, signalling was affected due to blocking in all the lines, from route-1 to route-9, they said.

No one was injured in the incident, officials said. An accident relief train was sent from Khurda Road, which was working for the restoration of services, they said.

The East Coast Railways urged passengers for cooperation, stating that the personnel was working hard to position the two coaches, and clear the obstruction for smooth train movements.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

