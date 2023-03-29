Left Menu

Hungary govt spokesman says "grievances" hold up ratification of Sweden's NATO accession

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 29-03-2023 12:57 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 12:55 IST
  • Hungary

Sweden's admission to NATO faces challenges as Hungary has grievances about criticism it has received from the Nordic state, and bridging this gap will require significant efforts on both sides, the Hungarian government's spokesman tweeted on Wednesday.

After months of foot-dragging Hungary's parliament approved a bill on Monday to allow Finland to join NATO but the Swedish bill is still stranded in parliament.

