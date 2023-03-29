Southern Railway's FB page hacked, restored

Southern Railway on Wednesday said its official Facebook page was hacked by ''unknown sources'' who put up offensive posts but the social media account has been restored. The page was hacked on Tuesday and ''a few offensive posts were shared by the hacker,'' it said.

''Now, with the unstinted support from the Ministry of Railways, the Ministry of Electronics and IT and Facebook officials, the Southern Railway Facebook account has been successfully restored,'' it said.

A Southern Railway FB post said the ''hacker's access has been completely removed.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)