EU regulators distance themselves from Credit Suisse bond writedowns- CNBC

Reuters | Updated: 30-03-2023 12:10 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 12:07 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@CreditSuisse)

European regulators have distanced themselves from Switzerland's decision to wipe out $17 billion of Credit Suisse's bonds in the wake of the bank's rescue, saying they would write down shareholders' investments first, CNBC reported on Thursday.

"In the European context, we would follow the hierarchy, and we wanted to tell it very clearly to the investors, to avoid to be misunderstood: we have no choice but to respect this hierarchy," Dominique Laboureix, chair of the Single Resolution Board, told CNBC in an interview on Wednesday.

