India's defence ministry signs 10 contracts worth Rs 5,498 with Bharat Electronics

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has signed 10 contracts totalling Rs 5,498 crore with state-owned aerospace and defence electronics company Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) for Indian armed forces, the PSU said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges on Thursday. For Indian Air Force, a contract was signed to supply 90 units of Electronic Warfare (EW) Suite Equipment for Medium Lift Helicopter.

Another contract for Akash Missile System was signed for the maintenance of two squadrons. It is a medium-range surface-to-air missile (SAM) system, developed by DRDO and manufactured by Bharat Electronics. The Akash Missile system can target aircraft upto 30 km away and has the capabilities to neutralise aerial threats like fighter jets, cruise missiles and Air-to-Surface Missiles. For the Indian Army, contracts for Automated Air Defence Control and Reporting System (Project Akashteer) and Instant Fire Detection and Supressing System IFDSS for T 72 were signed.

Further, for Indian Navy, contracts for Software Defined Radio (1,265 units), HD VLF HF Receiver (1,178 units), and Sarang (12 units), were signed. Sarangs will be installed on Kamov 31 helicopters of the Indian Navy which intercept, detects and identifies the radar emitters comprising state-of-the-art technologies. The project has been indigenously designed and developed by DLRL and the combat assets have been manufactured by BEL Hyderabad.

Three more projects were signed with Indian Navy -- INS-SA, CMS for P17 and P28, Varuna EW. "All these are flagship projects showcasing the indigenous design and manufacturing capabilities of Indian Defence industry led by BEL, involving other Public Sectors, Private Sectors and MSMEs. These projects will add another milestone to the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan' and 'Make in India' initiatives of the Government of India," the exchange filing stated on Thursday. (ANI)

