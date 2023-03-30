Left Menu

Bharat Gaurav spl train from Kolkata to start journey to Jyotirlingas on May 20

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 30-03-2023 18:07 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 18:07 IST
Eastern India's first Bharat Gaurav special tourist train will embark on a journey from Kolkata on May 20 touring five Jyotirlingas, a senior railway official said here on Thursday.

Eastern Railway General Manager Arun Arora said that IRCTC is offering 700 seats for the journey in a new LHB rake.

Commencing its journey from Kolkata station, the pilgrimage will cover Omkareshwar, Mahakaleshwar, Somnath, Nageswar and Trimbakeshwar over 11 nights and 12 days, he said.

Noting that the tourist train will provide all facilities including on-board medical assistance, Arora told reporters, ''I am sure it will be very popular in West Bengal.'' Boarding and deboarding of tourists will be at various stations covering the states of West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

Throwing open the booking for the travel package, he said 33 per cent concession is being given in all categories.

The package has been classified into three categories -- economy (sleeper class) with 315 seats, standard (3AC) with 297 seats and comfort (2AC) with 44 seats, IRCTC (eastern zone) group General Manager Zafar Azam said.

The fares for each passenger are Rs 20,060 for sleeper, Rs 31,800 for 3AC and Rs 41,600 for 2AC, Azam said.

This will include accommodation in hotels, vegetarian food and road transportation apart from the other facilities, he added.

