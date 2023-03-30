QuackQuack's Founder & CEO, Ravi Mittal felicitated at Times 40 Under 40

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], March 30 (ANI/PNN): The Times 40 Under 40 honoured the achievements of young entrepreneurs, leaders, and change-makers who have made significant contributions in their respective fields. The event was held at the prestigious Hotel Four Season Embassy One in Bengaluru on March 24th, 2023. Ravi Mittal, Founder & CEO of QuackQuack, felicitated at the Times 40 Under 40 ceremony by the well-known Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh.

Speaking after being felicitated, Ravi responded, "Thank you Times 40 under 40 for recognizing the hard work and grit that goes into building a company from scratch. We could not have made this far without the support of our users and followers. The journey to 22+ million users has been extraordinary and humbling. Thank you again for the honour." QuackQuack's Founder and CEO, Ravi Mittal, believed in learning through constant experiments. His ideas and zeal to be a cut above being merely book-smart will eventually lead him to build the most downloaded dating app in India today. Mittal dropped out of college at 16 and started young at his father's business and continued for seven years. As much as it helped him gain experience, it also cut him off from his social circle, which turned out to be the very thing that drove him to think outside the box and build the fastest-growing dating app, QuackQuack, which now has over 22 million registered users.

QuackQuack aims to provide its users with 100% genuine profiles that have gone through their 12-step verification process and takes pride in its airtight security that provides a safe medium for young, like-minded Indians to connect and find their perfect match. The app diligently works on keeping the platform clean for its users, with a special focus on features like Machine Learning and AI tracking down junk content and suspending them before it can reach the users, 24/7 manual screening, and a highly trained moderation team that regularly filters spam messages and profiles, keeping the users safe from falling prey to spammy activities. QuackQuack consistently updates its regulatory methods and strives to improve itself in giving young daters unequalled security and a glitch-free experience. With minimal experience in tech but a passion for success, Ravi Mittal modelled an app that witnessed 2.60 million mutual matches last year and over 24 million chats exchanged per month. From these chats, he observed a pattern that showed people are not just looking for love on dating apps; they are also in it for genuine friendships. He saw an opportunity to grow his app even further and tapped into this idea; the app that once mostly catered to tier 1 cities now has a flood of people coming from tier 2 and 3 cities, where finding friendship on dating apps is the primary trend. QuackQuack has swiftly proved to be a platform to help the young daters of smaller cities and towns seek and build genuine friendships.

A venture that started in a two-bedroom apartment is now a familiar name among young Indian daters. The app saw gradual growth in its initial years, adding 12 million users in the first ten years of its launch, compared to the rapid 10 million it gained in the last two years. No notable feat comes without challenges, but QuackQuack seems to have overcome all of them with flying colors; the demand for the platform has grown exponentially in the last few years, giving Mittal the push to aim higher. As he loves to say, "Follow your passion," Ravi has followed his and made it through with an app that saw 100 million profile views last month. This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

