Delhi airport sees 17 flight diversions due to bad weather
As many as 17 flights were diverted from the Delhi airport on Thursday evening due to bad weather in the national capital.
These flights were diverted to Lucknow, Jaipur and Dehradun, an airport official said.
Thunderstorms with light rains lashed parts of the national capital.
The official said that out of the 17 flights diverted from the Delhi airport, 8 flights each were diverted to Lucknow and Jaipur while one was diverted to Dehradun.
