BRIEF-Fitch Recent Banking Sector Turmoil Could Speed Up Tightening Of Regulations For Us Large Regional Banks

Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2023 01:25 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 01:25 IST
FITCH:

* FITCH: RECENT BANKING SECTOR TURMOIL COULD SPEED UP TIGHTENING OF REGULATIONS FOR US LARGE REGIONAL BANKS

* FITCH: PERMANENT WRITE-DOWN OF CS'S AT1S BEFORE FULL LOSS ABSORPTION BY SHAREHOLDERS DOESN'T APPEAR TO BE LIKELY TO BE REPEATED BY OTHER MAJOR REGULATORS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

