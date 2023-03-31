BRIEF-Fitch Recent Banking Sector Turmoil Could Speed Up Tightening Of Regulations For Us Large Regional Banks
Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2023 01:25 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 01:25 IST
FITCH:
* FITCH: RECENT BANKING SECTOR TURMOIL COULD SPEED UP TIGHTENING OF REGULATIONS FOR US LARGE REGIONAL BANKS
* FITCH: PERMANENT WRITE-DOWN OF CS'S AT1S BEFORE FULL LOSS ABSORPTION BY SHAREHOLDERS DOESN'T APPEAR TO BE LIKELY TO BE REPEATED BY OTHER MAJOR REGULATORS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement