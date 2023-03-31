Left Menu

Driver killed after truck catches fire on Eastern Peripheral Expressway

A truck driver was killed after his vehicle caught fire following a road crash incident on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway EPE in Greater Noida on Friday, police said.The truck was on its way from Panipat to Faridabad when the incident took place around 5 am near Kalda village in the Badalpur police station area of the EPE, the police said.The truck was hit from the rear by an unidentified vehicle, leading to a fire in the truck.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 31-03-2023 13:28 IST
Driver killed after truck catches fire on Eastern Peripheral Expressway
A truck driver was killed after his vehicle caught fire following a road crash incident on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE) in Greater Noida on Friday, police said.

The truck was on its way from Panipat to Faridabad when the incident took place around 5 am near Kalda village in the Badalpur police station area of the EPE, the police said.

"The truck was hit from the rear by an unidentified vehicle, leading to a fire in the truck. Its driver, who has been identified as Dharmendra Kumar, died of burn injuries on board the truck," the police said in a statement.

Upon being alerted about the incident, fire service units were rushed to the spot and the blaze on the truck extinguished, the police said.

The body was then taken into custody by the police and sent for postmortem, they said, adding further legal proceedings in the case are underway. Traffic movement was normal on the EPE, which connects Kundli-Sonipat with Palwal-Faridabad in Haryana via Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad and Greater Noida on the border of Delhi, the police said.

