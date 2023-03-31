Nehru Place-IIT stretch on Chirag Dilli flyover open for traffic

The Nehru Place-IIT stretch on Chirag Dilli flyover has been opened for the movement of traffic, police said on Friday.

The repair work on the carriageway from IIT towards Nehru Place has now been started, they said.

''On Chirag Delhi Flyover, the carriageway from Nehru Place towards IIT has been opened for the movement of traffic. Now, the repair work has started in the carriageway from IIT towards Nehru Place due to which traffic is affected on this stretch,'' the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.

The Nehru Place-IIT stretch of the flyover on Outer Ring Road had been closed on March 12 due to repair work by the public Works Department.

The repair work on the entire flyover will take 25 days to be finished.

