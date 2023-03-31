Brightsun Travel hosts "Inspire a Teen to Work in Travel" event

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], March 31 (ANI/PNN): Brightsun Travel, the leading international travel agency, successfully held its "Inspire a Teen to Work in Travel" event on March 30th, 2023. The day provided employees' relatives between the ages of 13 and 19 with valuable insights into the wide range of career opportunities available in the travel industry from finance to tech, HR to sales and marketing pathways. The event featured informative sessions and interactive activities designed to engage and educate teenagers on various travel-related careers. Attendees were given advice on how to build a resume, how to answer interview questions, how to negotiate salaries and how to handle difficult situations. They were also given a group business task on creating and pitching a dream holiday to each other, as well as a fun travel quiz where they could win prizes.

Commenting on this occasion, Sandeep Arora, Director of Brightsun Travel India said, "We are pleased to have successfully hosted this event and provided young talents with a comprehensive understanding of the various job opportunities available in the tourism industry. Our objective was to inspire and encourage teenagers to explore the travel industry as a potential career path and learn from experts who are passionate about their work." Apart from the educational aspect of the event, teenagers got to experience the real-life work culture of Brightsun Travel and gain a better understanding of what it's like to work in the travel industry. Attendees had the chance to network with experienced professionals in the industry and explore different career paths available to them. The event was a unique opportunity for the staff to share their workplace experiences with their teen-aged relatives, and inspire them to set career goals and achieve them in the future.

"I learnt so much about what subjects I need to study in college, and how to answer really tough interview questions, and even how to write a resume already! It's really helped me prepare myself better and to consider so many exciting departments I could work in my career!" said Luqman, one of the attendees at the event. Brightsun Travel, a global travel company provides comprehensive bespoke travel services to individual and trade customers, corporate houses and high net-worth individuals. Established in 1986, the company operates out of a network of offices spanning Gurugram, Delhi, Manchester and London. Their services range from selling flights, to domestic and international holiday packages to suit all budgets, along with ancillary products like cruises, tours, car hire, travel insurance, and visa services.

Its range of services includes Traveasy.co.in for affordable flights; Brightsun.co.in for holiday packages, cruises, tours, transfers and travel insurance, providing a complete travel offering serviced by an expert customer team; and finally Premier by Brightsun, its luxury brand where it offers bespoke concierge service for high-net-worth clients, corporate clients and SMEs. The company is a one-stop shop for an extensive range of travel-related services, with a team of dedicated travel experts available 24x7 for flight booking, holiday planning and other travel-related assistance, at 0124 416 3001.

