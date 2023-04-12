BRIEF-S&P upgrades Guatemala's long-term foreign currency rating to 'BB'; outlook stable

S&P Global Ratings: *S&P upgrade Guatemala's long-term foreign currency sovereign ratings to 'BB' from 'BB-'

*S&P says that upgrade based on country's cautious fiscal and monetary policies, which have stabilized economy and should support continued gross domestic product growth *S&P says outlook is stable, balancing cautious macroeconomic management with the June general elections and unfavorable international conditions

*S&P says additional measures are still needed to address important social needs in order to substantially reduce the country's high level of poverty

