Left Menu

Latin American, Caribbean economies to grow 1.2% in 2023 -ECLAC

The region's economies, ECLAC said in a statement, face a complex external scenario this year, marked by weak growth in economic activity and global trade, while interest rates should remain at high levels despite slowing inflation. Brazil, Latin America's top economy, will likely grow 0.8% this year, the commission said, while No. 2 economy Mexico is seen expanding 1.5%.

Reuters | Updated: 20-04-2023 20:39 IST | Created: 20-04-2023 20:39 IST
Latin American, Caribbean economies to grow 1.2% in 2023 -ECLAC

Economies in Latin America and the Caribbean are expected to post a combined growth of 1.2% in 2023, the United Nations economic commission for the region (ECLAC) said on Thursday, slightly reducing its previous forecast of 1.3%. The region's economies, ECLAC said in a statement, face a complex external scenario this year, marked by weak growth in economic activity and global trade, while interest rates should remain at high levels despite slowing inflation.

Brazil, Latin America's top economy, will likely grow 0.8% this year, the commission said, while No. 2 economy Mexico is seen expanding 1.5%. Gross domestic product is seen slipping in Chile and Argentina by 0.3% and 2%, respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting acquires Kerala-based ready-to-cook brand Brahmins

Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting acquires Kerala-based ready-to-cook brand Bra...

 India
2
FEATURE-With AI drones and data, Tunisia's start-ups battle water crisis

FEATURE-With AI drones and data, Tunisia's start-ups battle water crisis

 Global
3
Government determined to build a local steel sector

Government determined to build a local steel sector

South Africa
4
J-K: Kathua school gets facelift after Class 3 student's video appeal to PM goes viral

J-K: Kathua school gets facelift after Class 3 student's video appeal to PM ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tech: A Blessing or a Curse?

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

The Power of Sustainable Energy: Empowering Rural Communities with Access to Electricity

Skipping meals shouldn’t get a good grade

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023