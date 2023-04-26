Left Menu

Sweden's Riksbank raises rate to 3.50%, says nearly done with hikes

"Following the rapid policy rate hikes over the past year, monetary policy has a tightening effect on the economy and the Executive Board assesses that after the April meeting there will be scope to adjust the policy rate in smaller steps," the central bank said in a statement. While the half-percentage point hike was in line with forecasts, markets cut their expectations of where the Riksbank policy rate will peak to around 3.75% from close to 4.0% prior to the decision.

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 26-04-2023 13:58 IST | Created: 26-04-2023 13:57 IST
Sweden's Riksbank raises rate to 3.50%, says nearly done with hikes
Riksbank Image Credit: Twitter (@riksbanken)
  • Country:
  • Sweden

Sweden's central bank raised its policy rate by half a percentage point to 3.50% in line with market forecasts on Wednesday and said it was nearly done with policy tightening.

With inflation near 30-year highs, central banks have raised rates aggressively in recent quarters. The pace of hikes has now slowed as rate-setters eye financial market turmoil and slowing economies. But their job is not yet done. "Following the rapid policy rate hikes over the past year, monetary policy has a tightening effect on the economy and the Executive Board assesses that after the April meeting there will be scope to adjust the policy rate in smaller steps," the central bank said in a statement.

While the half-percentage point hike was in line with forecasts, markets cut their expectations of where the Riksbank policy rate will peak to around 3.75% from close to 4.0% prior to the decision. "Either the Riksbank knows something more about inflation than the rest of us do, or they believe that inflation will fall sharply during the second and third quarters," Lars Kristian Feste, head of fixed income at Ohman Fonder, said.

Underlying inflation in Sweden - at 8.9% - has started to ease, but remains far above the 2% target and there are worries it could remain high longer than currently expected. The Swedish crown weakened after the announcement, an unwelcome development for the central bank which has complained the weak crown has made its inflation-fight job more difficult.

The dovish tilt in policy was underlined by two of the five rate-setters voting for a smaller hike this time. Deputy Governors Martin Floden and Anna Breman wanted a quarter point hike with the flexibility to hike more or less later this year.

The central bank said it would continue to focus on new data in determining policy ahead and uncertainty remains high.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Archaeologists in Peru find adolescent mummy wrapped in bundle

Archaeologists in Peru find adolescent mummy wrapped in bundle

 Peru
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Biogen's ALS drug; North Dakota governor signs strict abortion bill into law and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Biogen's ALS drug; North Dakota governo...

 Global
3
BRIEF-Century Aluminum Company To Acquire 55% Interest In Jamalco Alumina Refinery

BRIEF-Century Aluminum Company To Acquire 55% Interest In Jamalco Alumina Re...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX wins approval to add fifth U.S. rocket launch site; US, S. Korea to sign space cooperation agreement during summit and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX wins approval to add fifth U.S. rocket launch s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Digital Payment Revolution: Why it's the Future of the Economy

The Wearable Tech Revolution: Changing Our Lives

Nuclear Energy: A Clean, Safe, and Efficient Power Source

How Blockchain is Changing the Face of Social Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023