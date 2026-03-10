Left Menu

Sweden to Enhance Defense with U.S. Rocket Systems

The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems to Sweden. Lockheed Martin will be the principal contractor, as Sweden seeks to bolster its defense capabilities through this significant military acquisition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 10-03-2026 22:15 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 22:15 IST
The United States is set to enhance Sweden's defense arsenal following the U.S. State Department's approval of a significant arms deal.

On Tuesday, officials confirmed the potential sale of M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems to the European nation.

Lockheed Martin, the defense manufacturing giant, will serve as the principal contractor for the deal. This move is expected to significantly upgrade Sweden's military capabilities as tensions persist in the region.

