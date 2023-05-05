Left Menu

Two on bike without helmets killed in road accident in Noida

PTI | Noida | Updated: 05-05-2023 19:59 IST | Created: 05-05-2023 19:59 IST
Two on bike without helmets killed in road accident in Noida
Two men died after their motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway here in the early hours of Friday, police said.

A probe has been launched to identify the erring vehicle, they said.

''Two men, identified as Vivekananda (22) and Rakesh Kumar (37), both residents of Delhi, were on their way to Greater Noida from Noida. Around 1:30 am, when they were near Sector 143 metro station, an unidentified vehicle hit their motorcycle,'' a police spokesperson said.

''The duo suffered injuries in the incident and were rushed to the nearby Felix Hospital where the two men succumbed to their injuries,'' the spokesperson said.

An official of the local Sector 142 police station said the victims were not wearing helmets at the time of the incident.

Felix Hospital director Dr D K Gupta said a good quality helmet can reduce the impact of a crash in such situations, thereby preventing injury to the head or spine.

The police said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

The family members of the deceased were informed and they have reached Noida, they said.

