Left Menu

Migrants stranded on Chile-Peru border repatriated to Venezuela

Chile's government said that 115 Venezuelan migrants who had been stranded on the border with Peru were repatriated to Venezuela on a humanitarian flight Sunday. The incident sparked diplomatic tensions as Peru sent police and soldiers to the border to block migrants. In a statement released Sunday, Chile's Foreign Ministry said the flight was the result of diplomatic efforts with the Venezuelan government and its "Return to the Homeland" plan.

Reuters | Updated: 07-05-2023 20:29 IST | Created: 07-05-2023 20:29 IST
Migrants stranded on Chile-Peru border repatriated to Venezuela

Chile's government said that 115 Venezuelan migrants who had been stranded on the border with Peru were repatriated to Venezuela on a humanitarian flight Sunday. Hundreds of migrants, mostly Venezuelans seeking to return home, had been stranded in the country's northern border after being denied entry into Peru. The incident sparked diplomatic tensions as Peru sent police and soldiers to the border to block migrants.

In a statement released Sunday, Chile's Foreign Ministry said the flight was the result of diplomatic efforts with the Venezuelan government and its "Return to the Homeland" plan. "Diplomatic efforts will continue with the goal of establishing future flights from different parts of Chile," the statement said, adding that it would also strengthen regional efforts to deal with the ongoing immigration crisis.

"It's only through cooperation that we'll be able to take on the regional migration crisis in the medium and long term," the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

 Nigeria
2
NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible destinations throughout solar system

NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible desti...

 Global
3
AI predicts future pancreatic cancer: Research

AI predicts future pancreatic cancer: Research

 United States
4
Maruti Suzuki sees digital share in ad spends stabilising at about a third: Company official

Maruti Suzuki sees digital share in ad spends stabilising at about a third: ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

How Urban Development Can Attract New Businesses and Investors

The Role of Technology in Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023