Man arrested after killing 7 pedestrians with car in Brownsville, Texas

Reuters | Updated: 07-05-2023 23:26 IST | Created: 07-05-2023 23:14 IST
Man arrested after killing 7 pedestrians with car in Brownsville, Texas
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Seven people were killed on Sunday when a car ran into pedestrians in Brownsville, Texas, and a male suspect was in custody, local television stations reported.

The crash occurred at 8:30 a.m. local time near Ozanam Center, a shelter for migrants and homeless, said CBS 4 and NBC 23 affiliates, citing Lieutenant Martin Sandoval of the Brownsville Police Department. Some migrants were among the dead, Sandoval said in an on-camera interview with Fox News.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

