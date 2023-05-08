Left Menu

MiG-21 crashes in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh; two civilians killed, pilot safe

The pilot of the aircraft is safe, District Collector Rukmani Riar said.Bikaner Inspector General of Police Om Prakash said two people have died and as many injured in the plane crash in Pilibanga area of Hanumangarh district.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 08-05-2023 11:18 IST | Created: 08-05-2023 11:17 IST
MiG-21 crashes in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh; two civilians killed, pilot safe
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A MiG-21 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan on Monday, leaving at least two civilians dead and as many injured on the ground, police said. The pilot of the aircraft is safe, District Collector Rukmani Riar said.

Bikaner Inspector General of Police Om Prakash said two people have died and as many injured in the plane crash in Pilibanga area of Hanumangarh district. The pilot made all efforts to avert human casualties and crash-landed the plane on the outskirts of a village, Prakash said.

He said over 2,000 people have gathered at the crash spot and police and administration are trying to maintain law and order.

The IAF has been alerted, he added.

Additional Superintendent of Police Jassaram Bose said the number of civilian casualties may increase.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh: Stray dog tied, dragged to death in Durg; one held

Chhattisgarh: Stray dog tied, dragged to death in Durg; one held

 India
2
NASA's HiRISE camera captures butterfly ejecta around fresh Martian crater

NASA's HiRISE camera captures butterfly ejecta around fresh Martian crater

 Global
3
US Airlines accidentally flies woman with no passport to international location

US Airlines accidentally flies woman with no passport to international locat...

 United States
4
BRIEF-Binance Says Temporarily Closed BTC Withdrawals As Bitcoin Network Is Experiencing Congestion Issue

BRIEF-Binance Says Temporarily Closed BTC Withdrawals As Bitcoin Network Is ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Technology in Sustainable Development

The Ultimate Guide to Stress-Free Travel: Tips and Tricks to Make Your Next Trip a Breeze

The Road to Driverless Cars: Smooth Sailing or a Bumpy Ride?

Smart Home Smackdown: Amazon Alexa vs. Google Home vs. Apple HomeKit

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023