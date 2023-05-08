Left Menu

Mumbai: Harbour line services hit as man climbs on local train's rooftop at CSMT

Suburban services on the Harbour line of the Central Railway were affected for nearly 30 minutes on Monday night after a man climbed on the rooftop of a local train at CSMT, an incident which disrupted the train schedule, an official said.

Updated: 08-05-2023 23:28 IST | Created: 08-05-2023 23:28 IST
Suburban services on the Harbour line of the Central Railway were affected for nearly 30 minutes on Monday night after a man climbed on the rooftop of a local train at CSMT, an incident which disrupted the train schedule, an official said. He said the overhead wire supply was switched off for 25 minutes after a man climbed onto the rooftop of a local train on platform number 2 of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) at around 9.20 pm.

The services resumed at around 9.45 pm after security personnel safely brought down the man from the rooftop of the train. However, the incident delayed train services on the Harbour line section that connects Navi Mumbai and Western suburbs with south Mumbai, the CR spokesperson said.

Train services from platform number 1 of CSMT are running normally now, he added.

He said the incident occurred at a time when peak hour was over and trains were less crowded.

Details regarding the man are not available.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

