Left Menu

Adani group to prepay USD 130 million debt to boost investor confidence

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2023 16:10 IST | Created: 09-05-2023 15:45 IST
Adani group to prepay USD 130 million debt to boost investor confidence
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Billionaire Gautam Adani's group on Tuesday said it will prepay USD 130 million of debt as it looks to boost investor confidence post being targeted by a US short-seller.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, the ports company of the Adani Group, had last month floated a tender to buy back as much as USD 130 million of its July 2024 bonds and similar amounts in each of the next four as it looked to regain investor confidence by showing that its liquidity position is comfortable.

In a stock exchange filing, APSEZ said an aggregae principal amount of USD 412.7 million was validly tendered.

''Since the principal amount of notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn on or prior to the early tender date (of May 8) exceeded the maximum acceptance amount of USD 130 million in aggregate principal amount of the outstanding notes, the company will accept such notes for purchase subject to the proration factor of 34.2649 per cent,'' it said.

Shares of Adani group companies pummelled after Hindenburg Research in a January 24 report accused it of accounting fraud and improper use of offshore tax havens for stock manipulation.

The group has denied all allegations.

APSEZ said the buyback programme for its 3.375 per cent 2024 maturity dollar-denominated bonds closed on May 8.

''The purpose of the tender offer is to partly prepay the company's near-term debt maturities and to convey the comfortable liquidity position,'' it had said in a statement last month.

The company had engaged Barclays Bank, DBS Bank, Emirates NBD Bank PJSC, First Abu Dhabi Bank, PJSC, MUFG Securities Asia Singapore Branch, SMBC Nikko Securities (Hong Kong) and Standard Chartered Bank to serve as dealer managers for the offer.

In addition to the principal amount, the company will pay accrued interest, in respect of any notes purchased in the tender offer from, and including, the last interest payment date.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
XXX wins Pulitzer Prize for XXXX

XXX wins Pulitzer Prize for XXXX

 Global
2
Sun ejected 14 solar flare and 31 coronal mass ejections last week

Sun ejected 14 solar flare and 31 coronal mass ejections last week

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Eyenovia's pupil-dilating spray; Baxter to divest biopharma business for $4.25 billion and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Eyenovia's pupil-dilating spray; Baxter...

 Global
4
Comparing the Top Stablecoins: USDT, USDC, BUSD, and More

Comparing the Top Stablecoins: USDT, USDC, BUSD, and More

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

How Urban Development Can Attract New Businesses and Investors

The Role of Technology in Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023