Delegation of travel agencies' body meets Civil Aviation Scindia over ongoing Go First issue

A delegation of the Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI) on Tuesday met Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and briefed the minister on the ongoing Go Air issue. The delegation, led by President Mayal MC, Chairman Neeraj Malhotra and a member, met the minister and updated him on the challenges faced by the travel agencies on the refunds from Go First. The association said refunds are made to credit shell and not in bank accounts of the agents, according to a tweet by TAAI.

The association also sought guarantees from airlines operating in India against airline defaults and refunds. According to a tweet, the minister assured to look into the same and also agreed to include TAAI in the aviation task force, which is being set up. TAAI President Mayal also impressed upon the Minister to have insurance cover on all tickets.

On May 3, TAAI had said in a statement that the cancellations and refunds of tickets to its members and consumers have raised concerns at the association, which fear that travel agents will be adversely affected, presenting a significant financial blow as they struggle to revive post-Covid19. In the statement, Mayal had expressed concern that the government was refusing to hear them and implement better policies. It said the government, along with the ministry of aviation and tourism, needs to bring policies to safeguard consumer's and service provider's money.

Mayal stressed that travel and tourism service providers are a vital part of the growth of this country and the responsibility of the government. Go First on May 3 filed an application for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings before the National Company Law Tribunal court in New Delhi.

Go First cancelled all flights until May 12 due to operational reasons, the airline said in a statement on Friday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)