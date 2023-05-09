Lessors to deregister three planes of SpiceJet

Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-05-2023 20:17 IST | Created: 09-05-2023 20:17 IST
In further headwinds for struggling SpiceJet, lessors have approached aviation regulator DGCA for deregistration of three planes of the airline.

Many aircraft of the budget carrier are grounded due to various reasons. The airline's three lessors -- Wilmington Trust SP Services, Sabarmati Aviation Leasing and Falgu Aviation Leasing -- have sought deregistration of one aircraft each, according to an update on the regulator's website.

The latest development comes a day after the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) issued a notice to the Ajay Singh-promoted private carrier on a petition filed by an aircraft lessor seeking initiation of insolvency resolution proceedings against it.

''Two of the three planes are grounded for a long period now and the same doesn't affect our operations,'' a SpiceJet spokesperson said in a statement.

''We are in discussion to resolve the matter. We have been working to bring back our grounded fleet basis the loan sanctioned under the ECLGS (Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme),'' the spokesperson added.

According to an aircraft tracking website, SpiceJet had 67 aircraft in its fleet comprising Boeing 737, B737 Max and regional jets Bombardier-Q400. Out of them, 37 were in operations and 30 were not in service as on May 3.

Last week, SpiceJet said it has mobilised up to Rs 400 crore to revive 25 aircraft in its fleet that are out of operations owing to various factors.

According to the NCLT website, two more petitions for insolvency resolution proceedings against SpiceJet are pending before it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

