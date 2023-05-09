Left Menu

247 Tamils arrive from Sudan

247 Tamils arrive from Sudan
As many as 247 Tamils, stranded in the conflict-hit Sudan, were evacuated to Tamil Nadu under Operation Kaveri and they have returned to the safety of their homes, the State government informed on Tuesday.

Following the State government's sustained efforts besides the Central government's assistance, 247 Tamils were flown to New Delhi, Mumbai, Kochi, Ahmedabad, and Bengaluru till May 5, under Operation Kaveri. ''The State government arranged for their flights to Chennai, Coimbatore, Tiruchirappalli, and Madurai, provided them food, and also catered to their needs,'' an official release here said.

Vehicles were arranged from the respective airports to ensure they reached to their hometowns safely, it said.

As the conflict escalated in Sudan, Chief Minister M K Stalin directed Minority Welfare and Non-Resident Tamils Welfare Minister Gingee K S Masthan to establish contact with the stranded Tamils and ensure their safe return. Separate Whatsapp group was created for the stranded people and appropriate advisory was issued. The situation was continuously monitored.

The government had even set up assistance centres at Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai to facilitate their return, the release added.

It may be recalled that the first batch of nine people from the State arrived here from Sudan on April 27. India launched Operation Kaveri on April 24 to evacuate its nationals from Sudan, which has witnessed deadly fighting between the country's army and a paramilitary group.

