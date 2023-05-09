UK stocks slide ahead of U.S. inflation data, BoE meet

UK's main stock indexes fell on Tuesday as investors were wary ahead of U.S. inflation data that could influence the Federal Reserve's interest rate policy, though British Airways-owner IAG closed at a two-month high after a bullish brokerage action.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 slipped 0.2% and the FTSE 250 midcap index fell 0.9% after a holiday on Monday on account of the official coronation of King Charles. International Consolidated Airlines Group SA gained 3.5% after Peel Hunt upgraded the airline operator's stock to "buy" following its upbeat view on travel demand. The wider travel and leisure index rose 1.7%.

"Travel stocks have had a really nice run for the last few days," said Christopher Peters, trading floor manager at Accendo Markets. "From mid-April, we've seen a decline in oil prices. That has an effect on costs for the airlines and travel stocks." However, the global mood was downbeat as investors focussed on talks to resolve a U.S. debt ceiling deadlock as well as Wednesday's inflation data which could sway expectations around when the Fed will start cutting interest rates.

The Bank of England's policy decision is due on Thursday, with traders betting on a 25 basis points rate hike. UK's real estate stocks and REITs fell over 3% each as mortgage lender Halifax said British house prices rose in annual terms by just 0.1% in April, their smallest year-on-year increase since December 2012.

JD Sports Fashion rose 1.2% after the sportswear retailer said it has proposed to acquire France-based sportswear retailer Courir for an enterprise value of 520 million euros ($572.42 million). Direct Line Insurance Group lost 4.6% after the motor insurer said it expected more adverse claims in motor to pressure its earnings in 2023.

Marshalls tanked 8.7% after the hard landscaping, building and roofing products supplier said it expected to miss its full-year expectations. ($1 = 0.9084 euros)

