Florida driver in 116-mph fatal house crash gets 27 years

He pleaded guilty in March to two counts of vehicular homicide and three counts of reckless driving with serious bodily injury.Mongan was driving nearly four times the legal speed limit on a Tampa Bay-area road in September 2021 when he blew through a stop sign at a T intersection, hit a grassy embankment, crashed through a fence and slammed into the home, officials said.

PTI | Stpetersburgh | Updated: 10-05-2023 07:59 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 07:59 IST
A Florida man who was driving his Tesla at least 116 mph (186 kph) before crashing into a house and killing two people in 2021 has been sentenced to 27 years in prison.

Vaughn Mongan, 45, of Palm Harbor, was sentenced Monday in Pinellas County court, the Tampa Bay Times reported. He pleaded guilty in March to two counts of vehicular homicide and three counts of reckless driving with serious bodily injury.

Mongan was driving nearly four times the legal speed limit on a Tampa Bay-area road in September 2021 when he blew through a stop sign at a T intersection, hit a grassy embankment, crashed through a fence and slammed into the home, officials said. The speed limit on the road was 30 mph (48 kph). The vehicle was not on autopilot.

A passenger in the car, Travis Meisman, died in the crash. Also killed were Donna Rein and her dog, who were inside the home. Three other passengers in the car were seriously injured.

