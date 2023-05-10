MP: Four persons on two motorbikes crushed to death by truck in Bhind

Four persons travelling on two motorcycles were crushed to death by a speeding truck in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district, police said on Wednesday. The accident took place on Tuesday evening at Parsala turn on Bhind-Lahar road, an official said. One of the victims riding a motorcycle was going from Lahar to Bhind while three other persons, including a woman, on another two-wheeler were on way to Gulalpura when the truck hit them, Superintendent of Police Manish Khatri said.

The truck driver fled from the spot leaving the vehicle behind.

The bodies were later sent for post-mortem, the official said.

The police impounded the truck and efforts were on to nab its driver. A case was registered in connection with the incident, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)