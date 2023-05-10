Left Menu

US inflation declines further in April

Though it is declining, the inflation numbers in the US are still way above the 2 per cent target.

ANI | Updated: 10-05-2023 19:01 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 19:01 IST
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
The rate of inflation rose in the US was 4.9 per cent in April, slightly lower than the 5 per cent recorded in March, according to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Though it is declining, the inflation numbers in the US are still way above the 2 per cent target.

The US monetary policy committee, seeking to achieve inflation at the rate of 2 per cent in the long run, hiked the key interest rate by another 25 basis points to 5.0-5.25 per cent at its latest two-day review meeting held during May 2-3. The latest hike was the same as the previous rate increase in the March meeting and marked its tenth straight rate hike.

The US central bank's current policy rate, which is now in a target range of 5.0-5.25, the highest in several years, and notably, it was near zero in the early part of 2022. Raising interest rates typically help in cooling demand in the economy and thus helps in managing inflation or vice versa. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

