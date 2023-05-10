Record Italy exports to China driven by liver drug spike

Left Menu

Italian exports to China soared unexpectedly in the first quarter, hitting a record high in February, thanks to a surge in demand for a liver drug that might also help prevent COVID-19, officials said. Italian exports totalled 7.1 billion euros ($7.8 billion) in the first three months of this year compared with 3.7 billion in the same period last year, provisional data from national statistics office ISTAT showed.

Reuters | Updated: 10-05-2023 19:37 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 19:37 IST
Italian exports totalled 7.1 billion euros ($7.8 billion) in the first three months of this year compared with 3.7 billion in the same period last year, provisional data from national statistics office ISTAT showed. Some analysts initially speculated that the increase might have been linked to efforts to bypass sanctions against Russia, with trade being re-routed via China. Others suggested it showed Italy's controversial decision to sign up to China's Belt and Road Initiative was paying off after years of sluggish exports.

After a review of the data, officials said the spike was entirely legitimate and probably a one-off. The growth in early 2023 was "entirely driven by an exceptional increase in sales of pharmaceuticals. Excluding pharmaceuticals, Italian sales of goods to China are in fact stagnant," the central bank's press office said.

The buying frenzy appears to be focused on just one drug -- Ursodeoxycholic acid (UDCA), which is used to help treat liver disease and gallstones. Italian pharmaceutical company ICE S.p.A. says it is one of the world's main producers of UDCA and the company confirmed it had received large orders from China for the drug since the start of the year.

Interest in the product soared after Nature published a paper in December suggesting that UDCA might help protect against infection from COVID-19. After nearly three years of rigid lockdowns, China began a significant loosening of zero-COVID measures late last year. However, China's home-grown vaccines are seen as less effective than Western mRNA vaccines, leaving some locals to seek alternative protection.

The Bank of Italy said total exports peaked in February at 3.0 billion euros after 2.3 billion euros worth of sales in January, and slipped back to 1.8 billion euros in March, suggesting the initial buying fever was passing. ($1 = 0.9084 euros)

