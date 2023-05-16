Left Menu

Fed's Barr says agency eyeing tougher rules on banks over $100 bln in assets

Reuters | Updated: 16-05-2023 20:24 IST | Created: 16-05-2023 20:24 IST
The Federal Reserve is eyeing stricter rules on banks over $100 billion in assets in the wake of several bank failures, its top regulatory official told Congress on Tuesday.

Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr said the agency was "carefully considering" rule changes for larger regional banks, including requiring them to account for unrealized losses on their banks when considering capital levels.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

