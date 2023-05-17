Russia's Putin and Iran's Raisi oversee railway deal signing
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi on Wednesday oversaw, via video-link, the signing of a deal on financing and construction of an Iranian railway line to facilitate regional trade.
The Rasht-Astara railway is seen as an important link in the broader international North–South Transport Corridor, connecting India, Iran, Russia, Azerbaijan and other countries via railways and sea.
