Left Menu

Russia's Putin and Iran's Raisi oversee railway deal signing

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 17-05-2023 14:25 IST | Created: 17-05-2023 14:09 IST
Russia's Putin and Iran's Raisi oversee railway deal signing
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi on Wednesday oversaw, via video-link, the signing of a deal on financing and construction of an Iranian railway line to facilitate regional trade.

The Rasht-Astara railway is seen as an important link in the broader international North–South Transport Corridor, connecting India, Iran, Russia, Azerbaijan and other countries via railways and sea.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Toddlers hospitalised after eating cannabis cookies

Toddlers hospitalised after eating cannabis cookies

 Israel
2
Juno preps for close flyby of Jupiter’s volcanic moon Io

Juno preps for close flyby of Jupiter’s volcanic moon Io

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA staff say safety data favorable for Pfizer's RSV vaccine to protect newborns; Seven things to know about bats and pandemic risk and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA staff say safety data favorable for Pfizer's RSV...

 Global
4
Teleport partners with Pradhaan Air to penetrate Indian market

Teleport partners with Pradhaan Air to penetrate Indian market

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Powering Corporate Success: Unleashing the Benefits of Solar Energy

The Battle for Your Lungs: Cigarettes vs Vaping Health Effects Unveiled

The Top FinTech Disruptions: Shaping the Future of Finance

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023