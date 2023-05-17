Maha: Six killed in SUV-tractor collision in Sangli district

Six persons were killed and two injured when the SUV in which they were travelling collided with a tractor on Wednesday morning in Western Maharashtra's Sangli district, police said.

The accident took place near Miraj on Ratnagiri-Pandharpur road around 11 am, a district police official said.

A 12-year-old boy and a woman were among those killed, while two more passengers of the speeding SUV were undergoing treatment at the Miraj civil hospital, he said.

The SUV was heading towards Ratnagiri from Kolhapur.

The tractor, travelling in the opposite direction, was carrying bricks, the official said, adding that its driver was arrested for rash and negligent driving. A case has been registered and further probe is on, he said.

