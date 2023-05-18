Left Menu

Uruguay's economy seen expanding in 2023 despite expected slowdown -IMF

Reuters | Updated: 18-05-2023 02:45 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 02:45 IST
Uruguay's economy will likely expand 2% this year, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecast in a statement released on Wednesday, adding the South American country's economic growth rate is nonetheless seen decelerating in 2023.

Uruguay's inflation rate, meanwhile, is expected to decline to 7% this year, and fall within the central bank's target range in 2024, according to the IMF forecast.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

