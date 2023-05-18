Left Menu

MP: 4 persons killed, 14 injured in bus-truck collision in Shajapur

Four persons were killed and 14 others received injuries when a speeding private bus collided head-on with a truck near Maksi town in Madhya Pradeshs Shajapur district on Thursday morning, a police official said.The accident took place at around 5 am when the victims were on their way to Ahmedabad from Jalaun district in Uttar Pradesh to attend a marriage function, Maksi police station in-charge Gopal Singh Chouhan said.

PTI | Shajapur | Updated: 18-05-2023 09:50 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 09:47 IST
MP: 4 persons killed, 14 injured in bus-truck collision in Shajapur
Four persons were killed and 14 others received injuries when a speeding private bus collided head-on with a truck near Maksi town in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur district on Thursday morning, a police official said.

The accident took place at around 5 am when the victims were on their way to Ahmedabad from Jalaun district in Uttar Pradesh to attend a marriage function, Maksi police station in-charge Gopal Singh Chouhan said. The bus collided with a truck near Donta village in Shajapur, he said. Four persons were killed in the incident. The deceased included two women and a minor, the official said. The injured persons were rushed to Ujjain for treatment, he added.

