MP: 4 persons killed, 14 injured in bus-truck collision in Shajapur
Four persons were killed and 14 others received injuries when a speeding private bus collided head-on with a truck near Maksi town in Madhya Pradeshs Shajapur district on Thursday morning, a police official said.The accident took place at around 5 am when the victims were on their way to Ahmedabad from Jalaun district in Uttar Pradesh to attend a marriage function, Maksi police station in-charge Gopal Singh Chouhan said.
Four persons were killed and 14 others received injuries when a speeding private bus collided head-on with a truck near Maksi town in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur district on Thursday morning, a police official said.
The accident took place at around 5 am when the victims were on their way to Ahmedabad from Jalaun district in Uttar Pradesh to attend a marriage function, Maksi police station in-charge Gopal Singh Chouhan said. The bus collided with a truck near Donta village in Shajapur, he said. Four persons were killed in the incident. The deceased included two women and a minor, the official said. The injured persons were rushed to Ujjain for treatment, he added.
